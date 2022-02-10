Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $80,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,076,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 601,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,429,000 after buying an additional 125,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

