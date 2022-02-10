Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,766 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $311.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.17. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.