Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 42,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 959,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

MVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,679,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,330,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,330,000. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

