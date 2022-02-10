Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on MIME. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.