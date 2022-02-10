Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.23, but opened at 1.35. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 1.20, with a volume of 354,804 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

