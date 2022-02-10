Minter Network Achieves Market Cap of $13.41 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $13.41 million and $12,677.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00205854 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00121277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.55 or 0.07092891 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,440,840,868 coins and its circulating supply is 5,235,631,301 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

