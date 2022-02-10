MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $317,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIXT stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

