MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.320-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.01 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.38.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $152.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.