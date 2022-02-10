Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $48,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,601,970 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.