Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MONRF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MONRF stock remained flat at $$66.68 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. Moncler has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

