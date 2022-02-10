Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.74

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.74. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 208 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $144,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $484,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $719,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.