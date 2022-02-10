Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.400-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.40-12.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.66. 32,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.34.
In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
