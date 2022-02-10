Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.400-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.40-12.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.66. 32,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.34.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

