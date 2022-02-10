Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.400-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.40-12.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $416.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $343.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.34. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.