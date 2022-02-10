Morgan Stanley Acquires 315,655 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Citigroup worth $1,717,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after buying an additional 75,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,816,000 after buying an additional 148,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

