Morgan Stanley Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $42.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENR. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.
Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,336,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 364.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
