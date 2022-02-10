Morgan Stanley Has $1.62 Billion Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,973,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,349,798 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,624,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $123.35 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $334.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

