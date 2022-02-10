Morgan Stanley Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $17.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of GTES opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,568 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,830,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

