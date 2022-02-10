Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,049,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 39,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $372.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.75 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.41. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

