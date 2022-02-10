Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LSEG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($120.22) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £110 ($148.75) to GBX 9,500 ($128.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($116.29) to GBX 9,300 ($125.76) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($135.23) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,130 ($123.46).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,132 ($96.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £39.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,048.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,386.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.92) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($135.36).

In other news, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.82) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,985.80). Also, insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($90.33) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($451,656.52).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

