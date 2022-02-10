Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.64).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

