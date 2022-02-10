Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.64).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile
