Morgan Stanley Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $139.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its 200-day moving average is $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

