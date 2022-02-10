Morgan Stanley Trims Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price to $43.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.