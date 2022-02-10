Morgan Stanley Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.
Shares of TSM opened at $125.52 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $650.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
