Morgan Stanley Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM opened at $125.52 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $650.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,217,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

