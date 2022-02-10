Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.10

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 169941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth $86,585,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mosaic by 514.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 129.2% in the second quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,502 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.