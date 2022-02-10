Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $317.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

