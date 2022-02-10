Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) vs. Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Head to Head Review

Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Trebia Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and Moxian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trebia Acquisition N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A Moxian $950,000.00 38.28 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has higher revenue and earnings than Trebia Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trebia Acquisition N/A -5.30% 0.67% Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Risk and Volatility

Trebia Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trebia Acquisition and Moxian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trebia Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trebia Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.61%. Given Trebia Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trebia Acquisition is more favorable than Moxian.

Summary

Trebia Acquisition beats Moxian on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Moxian

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

