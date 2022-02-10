mStable USD (MUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.52 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.52 million and $259,477.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,326.34 or 1.00525747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00027627 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00429253 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001160 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

