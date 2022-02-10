Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 103.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,571 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 48.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 132,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.