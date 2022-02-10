My DeFi Pet Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $848,480.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00047268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.47 or 0.07025334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,926.94 or 1.00438934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006169 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

