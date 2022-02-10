National Bank Financial Lowers Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) to Sector Perform

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after acquiring an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after acquiring an additional 290,601 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.