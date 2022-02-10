National Bank Financial Lowers Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) to Sector Perform

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.
Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.
