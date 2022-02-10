National Bankshares Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,000.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$767.14.

TSE FFH opened at C$649.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$610.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$564.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$486.40 and a 52 week high of C$655.57.

In related news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

