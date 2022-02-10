National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NNN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,238,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.