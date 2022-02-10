National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NNN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,238,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

