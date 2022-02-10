Natixis Acquires 11,386 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 632.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $383.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.38 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

