Natixis Has $3.48 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after buying an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 255,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $275,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $367,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $205.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.91. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

