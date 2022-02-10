Natixis Lowers Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,077,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,824,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 424,960 shares worth $78,360,771. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.87, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.