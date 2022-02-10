Natixis Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 261,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.5% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 399,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 56,590 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 709,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 345,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $519.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.