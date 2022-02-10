Natixis Raises Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 321.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $183.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

