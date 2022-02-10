Natixis Reduces Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Natixis reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 479,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 476,707 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,594,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 197,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.