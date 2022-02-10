Natixis Sells 45,912 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,912 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVXY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $408,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.84. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

