Natixis Sells 97,892 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,892 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $44.60 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $844,560 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.