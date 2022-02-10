NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($4.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 253.50 ($3.43). 13,658,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,314,889. The company has a market capitalization of £28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.91. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 167.35 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.