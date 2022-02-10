NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295 ($3.99).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 251.70 ($3.40) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.35 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

