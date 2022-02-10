Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 297,246 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $30.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

