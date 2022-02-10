NCR (NYSE:NCR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NCR is benefiting from strong demand for its software and service solutions across banking, retail and hospitality industries. The recently acquired Cardtronics business has strengthened its NCR-as-a-Service strategy, expanded global footprints, and enhanced automated teller machine (“ATM”) network. Besides, the company continued to see traction of its point-of-sale and self-checkout solutions across food-drug-merchandise and convenience-fuel-retail customers. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, coronavirus-led business disruptions are likely to hurt NCR’s near-term results. Decline in ATM revenues amid coronavirus crisis remain a major headwind. Foreign exchange headwinds remain an added woe. Moreover, growing competition from companies like Diebold and Fidelity is a persistent concern.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NCR has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

