Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 985,307 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,542,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 985,307 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $54,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

