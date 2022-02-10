Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,761. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

