Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.88.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.