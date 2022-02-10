Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $445.31 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $445.31 million and $13.67 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.79 or 0.07036704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.22 or 0.99980935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 452,268,552 coins and its circulating supply is 452,267,958 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

