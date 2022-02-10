New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. Acquires 19,100 Shares

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,920.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

