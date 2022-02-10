New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.750-$-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $784 million-$786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.49 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.19)-$(0.22) EPS.

Shares of NEWR opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.78.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

